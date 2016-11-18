Dionne Warwick to perform

Greene County News

DAYTON – One of the most celebrated female vocalists of all time, Dionne Warwick will perform live in concert at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Best known for her signature hits “Walk On By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer” “I’II Never Love This Way Again,” “Heartbreaker,” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” five-time Grammy Award -winner, Dionne Warwick can only be described as a legend in the world of popular music. With more than 65 hit singles and over 100 million records sold Warwick is the second most-charted female singer of all time.

Tickets start at $39 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and can be purchased at Ticket Center Stage by phone at 937-228-3630 or toll-free at 888-228-3630 and online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Story courtesy of Victoria Theatre Association.

