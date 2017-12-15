Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Sept. 22

Jannine A. Jones of Xenia and David F. Lelacheur Jr. of Bellbrook filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 15.

Sept. 25

Bernice Maze of Xenia and Delmar Watson of Xenia filed for divorce of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 27.

Sept. 26

Susan A. Crabtree of Xenia and Gerald B. Fitzpatrick of Dayton filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 2.

Sept. 28

Jeanette Puskas of Fairborn and Michael J. Puskas Jr. of Fairborn filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 2.

Sept. 29

Sherlie O. Tompkins of Fairborn and Ronald C. Tompkins of Beavercreek filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 14.

Oct. 2

Jesse Armstrong of Beavercreek and Austin Armstrong of Beavercreek filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Oct. 10.

Oct. 3

Jeremy R. Millar of Fairborn and Jessica L. Millar of New Carlisle filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 22.

John P. Peifer of Yellow Springs and Jennamarie L. Cox of Yellow Springs filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 15.

Greene County News

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

