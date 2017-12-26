Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of Dec.. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. A morning of stories, music, and crafts.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:40 a.m. Dec. 28. Join us for a very special story time for the youngest patrons.

Positive Cubes for adults, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Join staff to make positive cubes. Instead of the traditional New Year’s resolutions, you collect all the positive things that occur to you over the year and read them on New Year’s Eve, 2018. Registration required.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes for ages 12 and up, 6-7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Join us for this virtual reality computer game. Registration required.

Noon Years Eve Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Have food, games, crafts, and will count down to noon in celebration of New Years Eve. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Afternoon Movie for all ages, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Enjoy an afternoon watching a great movie on the big screen.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Xenia

Xenia Community Library is located at 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

Paper Craft Fun, all day Tuesday, Dec. 26. Stop by the children’s area any time during the day for paper snowflakes, coloring, origami, and more.

Play-Doh, Puzzles, and More, all day Wednesday, Dec. 27. Stop by the children’s area any time during the day for fun with Play-Doh, puzzles, and more.

Go Noodle Dance Party, 11-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Dance, move, and sing along to fun videos from Go Noodle.

Glow Bracelets for ages 10-18, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Celebrate the new year by creating a light-up bracelet. Learn some circuitry basics and then use felt, LEDs, and conductive thread to create a bracelet that glows. Registration required.

Cereal Cinema, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Movie on the big screen and cereal for snacking.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library.

