Five generations on Christmas

Submitted photo
Five generations of the Davis family recently celebrated their Christmas together. Pictured are from left: Great-great grandfather Earl “Mugs” Davis; great-grandmother Kathy Davis Lairson holding baby McKinzie Jo Saunders; back row – son, Tyler Saunders and grandmother Betsy Lairson Hovan. Mugs and Betty Davis were charter members of the Old Timers Club with his mom and dad, Lester and Daisy Davis.
