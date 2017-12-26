Posted on by

Five generations on Christmas


Submitted photo Five generations of the Davis family recently celebrated their Christmas together. Pictured are from left: Great-great grandfather Earl “Mugs” Davis; great-grandmother Kathy Davis Lairson holding baby McKinzie Jo Saunders; back row - son, Tyler Saunders and grandmother Betsy Lairson Hovan. Mugs and Betty Davis were charter members of the Old Timers Club with his mom and dad, Lester and Daisy Davis.


Submitted photo

Five generations of the Davis family recently celebrated their Christmas together. Pictured are from left: Great-great grandfather Earl “Mugs” Davis; great-grandmother Kathy Davis Lairson holding baby McKinzie Jo Saunders; back row – son, Tyler Saunders and grandmother Betsy Lairson Hovan. Mugs and Betty Davis were charter members of the Old Timers Club with his mom and dad, Lester and Daisy Davis.

Submitted photo Five generations of the Davis family recently celebrated their Christmas together. Pictured are from left: Great-great grandfather Earl “Mugs” Davis; great-grandmother Kathy Davis Lairson holding baby McKinzie Jo Saunders; back row – son, Tyler Saunders and grandmother Betsy Lairson Hovan. Mugs and Betty Davis were charter members of the Old Timers Club with his mom and dad, Lester and Daisy Davis.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Five-Generations-of-Davis-sNEW.jpgSubmitted photo Five generations of the Davis family recently celebrated their Christmas together. Pictured are from left: Great-great grandfather Earl “Mugs” Davis; great-grandmother Kathy Davis Lairson holding baby McKinzie Jo Saunders; back row – son, Tyler Saunders and grandmother Betsy Lairson Hovan. Mugs and Betty Davis were charter members of the Old Timers Club with his mom and dad, Lester and Daisy Davis.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:56 pm |    

Man sentenced in connection to shooting

Man sentenced in connection to shooting
2:56 pm |    

Man who led toy drive dies

Man who led toy drive dies
2:55 pm |    

Man sentenced to prison time, probation

Man sentenced to prison time, probation