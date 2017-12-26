Bennington celebrates 100 birthday

FAIRBORN — Belle Bennington has recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

This past Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Clifton Presbyterian Church with a party planned by her children, around 200 people showed up for the event to show their love and appreciation for Bennington.

However, the celebration did not stop there. There was also a reception after church Dec. 17 and the Clifton senior citizens had a party for her Dec. 18. On Dec. 15, prior to her big party, her children took her to the Olive Garden.

When asked if she was tired, she responded: “Nope, we can go again tomorrow if you want to.”

Bennington loves to hang out at Jerry’s Country Corner in Clifton and visit with everyone in the community. She also loves to see her cousin, Donna Huckleba, the cook and eat some of her food.

Elmcroft Senior Living is encouraging individuals to wish Bennington a very happy 100th birthday if they see her.

Submitted photo Belle Bennington and her five children. From left to right: Gene Bennington, Virginia Stancliff, Don Bennington, Rosalie Lawson and Richard Bennington. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_123_1.jpg Submitted photo Belle Bennington and her five children. From left to right: Gene Bennington, Virginia Stancliff, Don Bennington, Rosalie Lawson and Richard Bennington.

Story courtesy of Elmcroft Senior Living.

