Greene County marriages

Dec. 1

Zane D. Reyna of Jamestown and Alexis R. Hall of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Kane E. Bradley of Bowersville and Jasmine C. Carter of Bowersville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 1.

Jared S. Grim of Xenia and Katelyn H. Matheney of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Theodore L. Slouffman of Spring Valley and Glenda S. Ppoll of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Gary W. Duvall of Xenia and Amanda V. Mills of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Charles A. Wade of Fairborn and Sabrina K. Woods of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 4

Jacob L. Veney of Fairborn and Brittany L. Gaynor of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 7.

Dec. 5

Michael M. Kaniut of Beavercreek and Lauren N. Gabreski of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 9.

Dec. 6

Rose N. Hamilton of Xenia and Barbara J. Wead of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Michael J. Anderson Jr. of Xenia and Fallan L. Pryor of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 6.

Craid W. T. Archdeacon of Hamilton and Katherine V. Konnert of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

