Library plans January events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of January at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.
Early Bookworms for grades K-3, 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Read the book prior to the program and then attend the program for a rereading with fun learning activities.
Gaming and Pizza for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Games and pizza.
Quilt of the Month Club for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Each month there will be a new quilt block and/or a new technique to learn. Kits and patterns are included. Registration required.
Kaleidoscope Play & Learn with 4C for ages 0-6, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 18. If you are a relative, friend, or neighbor providing care for children in your home — or a stay-at-home parent — the Kaleidoscope Play & Learn program is for you. Participants also receive free activities and materials to take home and extend the learning and fun. Registration required.
Book Tasting, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Bring a snack and a favorite book or two to the library to discuss.
Maker Monday: Play-Doh, 4-4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.
Learn to Clog for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Learn the basics of clogging and have a very good time. Please wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.
Happy Henna with Lily Whitehead for adults, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Learn about the art of henna and receive your own special henna tattoo from henna artist, Lily Whitehead. Registration required.
Yoga for Adults for adults, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 23. Start the New Year off right with two introductory yoga sessions in January with Jimmy. Continue in February with two more sessions. Registration required.
Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30. Stories, songs, and fun.
Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30. Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and fun.
Snowy Stories and Crafts, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Listen to stories about winter fun and make a craft to take home.
Wonder Robotics Club for ages 9-14, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 18, 25. Learn how to program our Dash and Dot robots through fun puzzles, then solve challenges by creating your own programs. Registration required.
Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 19, 26. Short stories, songs, rhymes, and lap bounces.
Xenia Book Club for adults, 10:15-11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Come to a book club discussion.
Belly Dance for Fun and Fitness for adults, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. New year, new experiences. Learn the basics of belly dancing, then put it all together with lovely veils and fun music. No experience required. Registration required.
Ready, Set, Draw, 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Join us for fun drawing activities.
Drums Alive with Dorie Phillips for adults, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Drums Alive is a fun, cardio-based fitness program that incorporates rhythmic drumming, dance, and choreographed movement. No experience needed, but do wear comfortable clothes and athletic footwear. Registration required.
Breakout for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Can you use the clues to solve the puzzles and breakout before time is up? Registration required.
Story courtesy of the Xenia Community Library.