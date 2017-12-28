Greene County marriages

Dec. 7

Thomas A. Massie of Jamestown and Kimberly K. Long of Hillsboro applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Gary L. Snell of Jamestown and Shelly K. Booth of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 7.

Jeremy C. Johnson of Xenia and Hunter R. Sparks of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 8

Azucena G. Caballero of Fairborn and Baldomero L. Esquivel of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Tyler A. Guisleman of Xenia and Amie L. Channels of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.

Jared G. Holt of Fairborn and Claire A. R. Christie of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Levi M. Fisher of Xenia and Cassandra L. Cox of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Micaela D. Suarez of Maineville and Carrie E. Walls of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.

Dec. 11

Dominique D. Tucker of Xenia and Jessica R. Wise of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 12

Ayman A. Salem of Beavercreek and Amanda L. Christensen of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Keith P. Meadows of Beavercreek and Karen S. Flohre of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

