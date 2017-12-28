Greene County marriages

Dec. 7
Thomas A. Massie of Jamestown and Kimberly K. Long of Hillsboro applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Gary L. Snell of Jamestown and Shelly K. Booth of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 7.
Jeremy C. Johnson of Xenia and Hunter R. Sparks of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 8
Azucena G. Caballero of Fairborn and Baldomero L. Esquivel of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Tyler A. Guisleman of Xenia and Amie L. Channels of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.
Jared G. Holt of Fairborn and Claire A. R. Christie of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Levi M. Fisher of Xenia and Cassandra L. Cox of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Micaela D. Suarez of Maineville and Carrie E. Walls of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.
Dec. 11
Dominique D. Tucker of Xenia and Jessica R. Wise of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 12
Ayman A. Salem of Beavercreek and Amanda L. Christensen of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Keith P. Meadows of Beavercreek and Karen S. Flohre of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.