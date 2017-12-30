Ferrys celebrate 60 years

FAIRBORN — Vincent and Elizabeth Ferry of Fairborn are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

The couple was married on Dec. 28, 1957 at St. Ann Church in Farrell, Penn. by Fr. Cizmar, who was a pastor at that time. The couple has one son, three daughters and three grandchildren. Their children are Elizabeth Ferry of Cincinnati, Frances Fetters of West Milton, Vincent Ferry of Fairborn, and Patricia Harris of Waynesville.

Vincent is a retired acquisition engineer manager from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, while Elizabeth is a retired registered nurse, working in transitional nursery, from Miami Valley Hospital.

The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage with a blessing by Fr. Tom Nevela during the Thanksgiving Mass Nov. 23, 2017. This day was selected because the grandchildren were home from college. The couple then went to their daughter and son-in-law’s home in Waynesville, where they had a combined 60th Anniversary, Christmas and Thanksgiving Day celebration. A few days later, the Ferry’s returned to their winter home, a retirement community in Central Florida.

They also plan to host another 60th Anniversary celebration Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. There will be a church service at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church followed by a complimentary breakfast at Hacienda Hills Country Club.

Vincent and Elizabeth Ferry http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Ferry1492NEW.jpg Vincent and Elizabeth Ferry Vincent and Elizabeth Ferry http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_Ferry2493NEW.jpg Vincent and Elizabeth Ferry