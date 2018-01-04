Greene County marriages

Dec. 12

William J. Marshall of Spring Valley and Maranda E. Hess of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 13

Gabriel C. A. Myers of Xenia and Melissa J. Boyer of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 13.

Jaderic C. Dawson of Fairborn and Brittany H. Baker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Brian P. Boes of Fairborn and Lauren N. Donaldson of Newark applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 14

Michael T. Duncan of Fairborn and Rachel A. Travis of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 15

Cecil E. Cook of Yellow Springs and Shelby J. Farr of Kettering applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Carl J. Bryan of Beavercreek and Cheryl M. Schwer of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Derrick K. Dunn of Fairborn and Anedra S. Bray of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Andrew D. P. Spoon of Troy and Amanda G. Carter of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 18

Miguel L. Henry of Xenia and Krystal Y. Pitts of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jacques M. Lamoureux of Beavercreek and Ashley N. Armstrong of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 19

Adam W. Robinson of Fayetteville and Sarah L. Riddle of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Michael A. Vance of Norfolk and Jennifer K. Wenthe of Norfolk applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County News

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

