Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of January. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Harry Potter Club for ages 8-11, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Join fellow Harry Potter fans for a monthly meeting to talk about one aspect of the books.

Snowman Craft for ages 10-18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Make snowmen magnets out of tea lights. Registration required.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Teen Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Discuss the best and worst teen books.

Digital Resources with Your Library Card for ages adults, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Bring your own device and your library card and we will help you set up your Hoopla, Libby/OverDrive, and other accounts. Registration required.

Introduction to Your Professional Camera for ages 14 and up, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Want tips and tricks to use your camera? Bring your professional camera with you and join Cory Weaver from Full Frame Photography as he assists you in using your new camera. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Teen Night for ages 12-18, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Play board games and hang out with your friends. There will be snacks.

After School Fun for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. After school activities which include games and crafts.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Fourth Grade Book Club, 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Card Making and Paper Crafts for adults, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Card making and paper crafts with a monthly theme. All supplies furnished. Registration required.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Folk Dance Basics for adults, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Introductory International Folk Dancing. Learn the basics of line and circle village dances from several locations in Eastern Europe using recorded music. No partners needed. Registration required.

Art in the Library for ages 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Be creative with Ms. Janet. Snacks provided.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31. Enjoy songs, simple stories, and rhymes with your little one.

Tweens Read for grades 4-6, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Join the library staff for book discussion, trivia, prizes, and snacks.

Craft Night for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. January’s craft is shrinky dink earrings. All supplies provided. Registration required.

A Taste of Mystery Book Club for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Join staff for light snacks and lively discussion of The Good Thief’s Guide to Amsterdam by Chris Ewan.

Paws to Read, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Come in after school to read to and visit with our four-legged friends and their people. All participating pets are certified with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library.