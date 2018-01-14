Greene County marriages

Dec. 26

Tyler D. Johnson of Havelock and Jazmyne N. Tenorio of Havelock applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 26.

Eric G. Palichat of Fairborn and Kelly R. Daniels of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Harold B. Lucas Jr. of Dayton and Kaitlin A. Vance of Columbia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 27

Benjamin M. Stewart of Xenia and Amanda L. Damuth of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Charles W. Truesdell of Beavercreek and Kimberly K. Pledger of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Brian C. Tucker of Beavercreek and Allison E. Briggs of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Robert M. Fitch of Fairborn and Shalena L. Gootee of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 28

Andrew N. Hunter of Beavercreek and Arianna E. Scanlon of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Charles L. Dunn Jr. of Yellow Springs and Lara E. Bentley of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

