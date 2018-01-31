Greene County marriages

Jan. 5

Kyle D. Baker of Beavercreek and Mallory D. Williams of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Adam L. Stover of Jamestown and Amanda S. Wylie of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 8

Michael B. Jones of Yellow Springs and Karen L. Shirley of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 10

Shane A. Sitts of Fairborn and Kelly D. Glancy of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 11

Peggy A. Middleton of Xenia and Tracy L. Earls of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

John E. Click of Fairborn and Tammy H. Yoon of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Matthew N. Alombro of Fairborn and Shaelynn Barnett of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Jan. 11.

Jan. 12

John A. McLaughlin of Fairborn and Connie M. Hunter of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nikita Appaswami of New York and Shankar G. Ramaswamy of New York applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Michael W. Lakins of Xenia and Connie S. Wilson of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.