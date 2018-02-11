Myers graduates from basic training

Posted on by

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman Savannah M. Myers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Myers is the daughter of Holley and Zachary Freeman of Xenia. She is a 2017 graduate of Clinton Massie High School.

