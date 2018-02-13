Greene County marriages

Jan. 16

Ryan E. Little of Xenia and Kourtney L. Heitkamp of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Alex J. C. Ortiz of Beavercreek and Karla M. G. Padro of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 17

Brian A. Muenchenbach of Xenia and Candace D. Crouse of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 18

Paul N. Schwartzenberger of Fairborn and Lacey A. Oborne of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nicholas A. Lee of Grenada and Kiersten G. Krebsbach of WPAFB applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 19

Aaron D. Southworth of Beavercreek and Shelby M. Sizemore of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Matthew E. Davis of Beavercreek and Alexandria K. M. Keller of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 23

Christopher R. Garner of Fairborn and Amy C. Dalton of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.