Parks to host hikes, ride

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host hikes and a morning trail ride. For more information, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Trail closure

The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Worm Moon night hike

Participants can learn more about the moon and nocturnal wildlife and experience the sounds of the night during this hike 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at Little Miami Scenic Trail- Old Town Reserve, 1360 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia. Night hikes are held unless there are single digit wind chills or thunder and lightning. Hike is free.

Skunk Cabbage hike

This naturalist-led hike 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Sara Lee Arnovitz Preserve, 350 Kinsey Road, Xenia, will enable hikers to look for the first signs that spring is on its way. Learn how Skunk Cabbage — one of the earliest wildflowers to bloom — survives the winter cold and how many insects rely on it for their survival. Hike is free.

Morning Milers

Beginning at Beavercreek Station, 1153 North Fairfield Road, this 24-mile ride 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 24 will take bicyclists toward Jamestown and back to Beavercreek Station when finished. This ride led by a GCP&T trail sentinel is for the beginner skill level and does include a short off-trail portion. Riders must be 18 and over and wear a helmet to participate. Ride will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Ride is free.