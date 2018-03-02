Confectionately Yours: Proverbs 31 woman

When I read in Proverbs of wise King Solomon’s insight as to a virtuous woman, I didn’t immediately see this aspect of her talents. Proverbs 31:16 says “she considers a field and she buys it.” The Virtuous woman was a business woman!

My friend Susie immediately came to mind. She is a talented realtor whose eyes just sparkle she speaks of her work. There are often complicated negotiations with the buying and selling of properties, but she relishes the challenge.

She is also a caregiver. She manages her home well, and assists her elderly mom as needed. Her husband, children, and grandchildren are a priority. “Strength and honor are her clothing” as the scripture describes.

When I consider those folks who have walked alongside me in my widowhood and grieving, Susie has been there for me, and then some! Statistics show that widows actually lose a hefty percentage of her friends in the months following the funeral. I moved from Indiana to Ohio after my husband’s death, furthering the potential of losing much of my friend base.

My friend Susie helped me find my current home, and gave me wise counsel on selling the old one. She sat beside me at church, empathizing as the tears I could NOT control slid down my cheeks. My grief was not uncomfortable to her.

We talk often and pray for each other daily. I have helped her through some difficult things, too. Being a real friend must be give and take or it becomes burdensome to the one who gives and gives. We also find much to laugh about. How wonderful it is to laugh with a friend!

I’m sharing today a delicious concoction Susie often brings to our get-together’s. — Confectionately Yours, Sue

Mexican Caviar

1 (15 oz can) garbanzo beans

1 (15 oz can) black beans

1 (15 oz) can black eyed peas

2 (11 oz) cans white peg corn

2 (4 oz) cans chopped green chilies

1 (2 oz) jar chopped pimentos

1 cup green pepper, finely chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup red onion, chopped

fresh cilantro, to taste

Drain all the cans of vegetables & mix together.

Dressing

3/4 c apple cider vinegar

1 T. water

1/2 cup canola oil

1 c sugar

Mix together in a sauce pan & heat until boiling. Allow to cool to room temp, & pour over vegetable mixture. Refrigerate until serving.

Serve with large corn chips for scooping.

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

