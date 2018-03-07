Cat of the week: Harv

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.

Harv is a domestic short-haired Brown Mackerel with white. This striped feline is around 8-10 months old. Harv loves making friends at Greene County Animal Control by pawing at them when they walk by. Harv would be happiest in a home curled up in his human's lap or side, asking for cheek rubs. Playful by nature, he'd also love playing with toys or climbing on a cat tree.