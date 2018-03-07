4 Paws dog training tips

XENIA — Teaching your dog to look at you.

You will need a treat bag with plenty of treats that your dog loves! Sit with your dog in front of you and use a word or phrase you are comfortable with like “watch me” or “look.”

With the treat in your hand hold it where the dog can see it then bring it to your face and say “Fido, watch me.”

At first you will reward him instantly when he looks at you. As he gets the idea you will lengthen the amount of time he needs to look at you.

Why train watch me? Any time you want to distract your dog and have their total attention you can use this command.

I use it with one of my dogs when another dog is approaching so he is focused on me instead of the dog walking by.

How will you use this command? Tell us on our facebook page www.facebook.com/4pawsforability/ make sure you include a picture of your dog.

By Karen Shirk

Karen Shirk is the CEO of 4 Paws for Ability and guest columnist.

