All pets adopted, more on the way

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is celebrating the adoption of all of the cats and dogs at its shelter this week.

According to Director Julie Holmes-Taylor, after an exciting and successful week, seven incoming dogs and one cat are now getting ready for adoption. The dogs are expected to be ready for adoption 9 a.m. Thursday, March 29 and the cat will be ready for adoption noon Saturday, March 31.

“We are an open admission animal shelter and our available pets can sometimes change hourly,” Holmes-Taylor said. “So if you are looking for an adoptable kitty or pup, we encourage you to come in and look!”

Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork.

Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.