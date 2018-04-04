Cat of the week: Phoebe

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.

Submitted photo Phoebe, a 1 1/2 to 2 year old Maine Coon cat, will be available for adoption Thursday, April 5. Phoebe is very big and big on love — she loves to cuddle and be around people. Phoebe ended up at Greene County Animal Control as a stray that was never claimed. Like other GCAC adoptable pets, she will be spayed and microchipped before she is ready for adoption.