Dog of the week: Sammy

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Sammy is a fun-loving and energetic pit bull- lab mix. This male black-and-white pup is about 1 or 1 1/2 years old. Sammy is ready for adoption and would love to find a new home soon. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_sammy.jpg Submitted photo Sammy is a fun-loving and energetic pit bull- lab mix. This male black-and-white pup is about 1 or 1 1/2 years old. Sammy is ready for adoption and would love to find a new home soon.