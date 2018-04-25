Dogs of the week: Callie & Marean

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photos Callie is an 8-month old shepherd mix. She is fun and playful and loves to go for walks. This black and brown pup has been spayed, had her first shots and worming and has been microchipped. Callie is ready to go home with a loving individual or family.

Marean was timid when she first got to Greene County Animal Control, but she has already grown so much with kindness from staff and volunteers. This 11-month old pit bull mix has been spayed, had her first shots and worming and has been microchipped. Marean is ready for adoption.