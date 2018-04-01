Air Force Institute of Technology graduates 241

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management awarded 241 masters and doctorate degrees March 22 at the National Museum of the Air Force.

This graduating class includes 208 Air Force officers, three Air Force non-commissioned officers, 10 Army officers, three Marine Corps officers and 13 civilians. The school also had three international students from Argentina and the Republic of Korea.

Of the total who graduated, the school awarded 235 master degrees and six doctorate degrees in science, technology, engineering and math fields. One graduate received dual degrees. In addition, five masters and 12 doctoral alumni who graduated earlier in the academic year returned to participate in the ceremony.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson served as the guest speaker at the event.

“The United States Air Force relies on the most advanced technology to defend our nation and project power in the air and space around the globe,” Wilson said addressing the graduates. “We are going to lean hard on you as the next generation of scientists and engineers in air and space. So choose to ask why, choose to innovate, and choose to build strong relationships throughout your professional lives. Our nation needs you desperately and our future generations are counting on you.”

AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management is a research–based institution offering graduate programs leading to Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in engineering, applied science and selected areas of management. Their mission is to provide high-quality graduate education programs and engage in research activities that enable the Air Force to maintain its scientific and technological dominance.

This year marks AFIT’s 99th anniversary. AFIT first granted accredited resident degrees in 1955 and since then more than 19,550 masters and 835 doctoral degrees have been awarded.

During an awards ceremony earlier in the day at AFIT, some students were presented awards for their exemplary performance during their graduate studies. Those awards presented were:

– Capt. Steven M. Beyer from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department was presented the Chancellor’s Award for demonstrating the most exceptional individual master’s thesis research.

– Capt. Daniel J. Broyles from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department received the Mervin E. Gross Award for his exceptional academic achievement and high qualities of character, initiative, and leadership. The award is named in honor of Brig. Gen. Mervin E. Gross, first commandant of the Institute.

– Capt. Martin Span III from the Systems Engineering and Management Department received the Louis F. Polk Award. The winner of this award exhibited the highest standards of academic and professional accomplishment and through their research made a significant contribution toward strengthening the nation’s industrial defense base.

– Maj. Steven M. Hoak, from the Engineering Physics Department received the Edwin E. Aldrin Sr. Award, presented for displaying the most exceptional leadership characteristics while in the graduate program.

– Master Sgt. Benjamin D. Bobic from the Operational Sciences Department received the Secretary James G. Roche Award for demonstrating exceptional academic achievement through a combination of grade point average and outstanding research, as well as high qualities of character, initiative, leadership and service.