CSU to honor top scholars

WILBERFORCE — More than 325 Central State University students will be recognized for outstanding academic achievement during the university’s Annual Honors Day Convocation 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3.

All students honored have a 3.2 grade point average or above. Class Honors will be given to those with GPAs up to 3.49 and College Honors will be giving to those with GPAs of 3.5 and above. This year’s theme is “Above and Beyond in the Pursuit of Excellence.”

The event will take place in the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to attend.

This year’s class of honors students in the largest in the past two years. High achieving seniors receive special Gold Cord Honors. The person in each class with the highest GPA is recognized as a Top Scholar.

The 2017 Top Scholars are Daniel Ntakiyinanira, Columbus, Senior Class Scholar; Arame Diouf, Dakar, Senegal, Junior Class Scholar; Jehan Wagenaar, Xenia, Sophomore Class Scholar; and Jazlyn Visor, Carmel, Ind., Freshman Class Scholar.

Diouf has been the top scholar of her class the past two years. Wagenaar is a College Credit Plus student attending Central State.