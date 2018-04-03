Fairgrounds hosting rotary pancake day April 4

XENIA — The Rotary Club of Xenia will hold its annual Pancake Day 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Guests can enjoy all the pancakes they can eat. According to the club’s Facebook page, the day also includes the first Best Pancake in Greene County contest, with some of the county’s best restaurants competing for the title. There will also be a Pancake Poetry contest with students from Cedar Cliff, Xenia, and Yellow Springs schools performing their best work.

Tickets are free and are available from any Rotarian and at the door. Donations are accepted and proceeds support the rotary’s Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival in July.