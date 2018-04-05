BBB names women to watch

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking (WiBN) program announced the 2018 class of Top 25 Women to Watch for Dayton and the Miami Valley region.

It includes several with ties to Greene County.

“This year’s class of nominees is exceptional — highly accomplished leaders and respected in their fields. They are women who are changing Dayton,” said Melissa Cutcher, vice president of leadership and development for BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley.

2018 Top 25 Women to Watch include: Lisa Balster, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton; Kim Bramlage, Five Rivers Health Centers; Jennifer Buckwalter, Wright State University; Angelia Erbaugh, Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association; Lori Kershner, LMK Advocacy; Katina Koumoutsos, NHP of Springfield; Elizabeth Langefels, American Heart Association Dayton; Alexis Larsen, The Dayton Art Institute; Susan Lopez, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Family Resource Center; Kate McEwen, Lorenz Corporation; Courtney Moore, Modern Ally, LLC; Ann Morrissey, Agape For Youth; Darybel Ortz, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; Crystal Phillips-Everett, Dayton Public Schools/Dunbar Early College High School; Amelia Plunkett, LexisNexis; Tonya Roberds, Dezigns by Tonya; Dr. Jeannine Sheppard, Eastway Behavioral Healthcare; Tracy Sibbing, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area; Valerie Smiley, Super Party Network and Sending Cards is Cool; Amy Strozier, Goldfish Swim School; Lora Van Lear, Van Lear Custom Couture; Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski, Historic Plaza Theatre; Kate Vriner, Sunbelt Business Advisors of Southwest Ohio; Sarah Williams, Hannah’s Treasure Chest; and Laura Woeste, Downtown Dayton Partnership.

For 10 years, WiBN Top 25 Women to Watch has honored more than 250 women. This program allows the distinguished honorees to share their stories, shining a spotlight on their successes and failures to encourage our next generation of women.