Cedarville names students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local Schools named its high school and middle school students of the month for March.

Recognized were: Ben Heath (12th grade); Ben Hulbert (11th grade); Isabel Leisure (10th grade); Caleb McKinion (ninth grade); Zoe Barger (eighth grade); Macy Frizzell (seventh grade); and Taylor Butts (sixth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Heath is a role model for his peers with his work ethic, responsibility, and high standards. He is humble, caring, helpful and positive. Heath is a creative and critical thinker and his inquisitiveness leads him to deeper understanding and retention.

Hulbert is an excellent contributor to class discussions and is an extremely hard worker. He has really stepped up his work and done very well this year.

Leisure is a very happy, energetic, positive student who gives her best all of the time. She is a very pleasant student to have in class.

McKinion is a very polite, hardworking student who participates and asks good questions. He always has a positive attitude.

Barger is a very hard working student who is dedicated to her studies. She is very organized and prepared for class each day.

Frizzell is a great student who works hard and always has a smile on her face. She works well with other, is friendly, responsible, and a hard worker.

Butts is a very conscientious student who always gives her best effort with any task presented to her. She has a ready smile for her classmates and is ready with a helping hand should the need arise.