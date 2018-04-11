Church ministry helping kids without beds

XENIA — Pass It On, a ministry of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Old Springfield Pike, usually helps a few clients at a time with household items.

But recently, thanks to coordination from local partners, the ministry had the opportunity to make sure that 43 children in Greene County had beds in which to sleep. Many of them had been sleeping on the floor.

It started when Pass It On got a call from a representative of Greene Memorial Hospital who said they had 43 couches that turn into twin beds. These were from the patient rooms and hospital officials wondered if the ministry wanted them. They also had several chairs to donate.

Ministry founder Marlene Elliott said yes even though Pass It On doesn’t have the space to receive or process such a large donation.

Thanks to Two Men and a Truck, which donated $700 worth of services, the furniture was picked up and brought to the ministry’s storage units. Pass It On also received a discount on the rental units from Stor-n-Lock.

The ministry received also received a donation of 15 pillow cases with sheets, blankets and pillows from Beavercreek resident Roberta Shiverdecker, who has supported the ministry since its inception.

Volunteers from Westminster Church — including Jimmy and Sandy Smith, David and Cyndi Fevang, Kevin Wheatley, and Pastor Melissa Tidwell — worked together for two days, distributing the 43 couch/beds.