Legacy student wins scholarship

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Legacy Christian student Sarah Wade won a $2,500 college scholarship from McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning and the McAfee Foundation for Children and Youth. Wade was also able to nominate a teacher, Annette Bragg, as her influential teacher. She received $250. Wade is pictured with father John Wade, Greg McAfee, mother Trisha Norris and step-father, David Norris.