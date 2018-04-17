CSU hosting spring fair

WILBERFORCE — Central State University will host a Spring Cultural and Social Sensitivity Fair and Seminar Wednesday, April 18.

The workforce fair runs 4-6 p.m. in the University Student Center foyer. The seminar runs 6-8 p.m. on the second floor in the multipurpose room.

This event is open to the public and free of charge.

“Our goal is to spread awareness of employee rights in the workplace to help provide solutions to current issues as well as preventing problems in the future,” said Solomon Hill, assistant professor in social work.

Guest speakers from the Ohio Civil Rights Commission of Dayton and the Dayton Human Relations Office will have presentations. CSU Human Resources, Global Education, and Title 3 offices representatives will be in attendance to provide more information on laws and acts that protect all individual rights in the workplace.