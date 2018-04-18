CBC, Vectren offering scholarship

GREENE COUNTY – Area high school seniors have to think fast if they want to win $1,000 for college tuition in the Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship competition. The deadline to submit an entry is Friday, April 20.

Scholarship applicants are challenged to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. They must craft an original theme or slogan, explain why it would encourage students to donate, and creatively express the theme with conventional marketing techniques or innovative, artistic methods.

Edgewood High School senior Jimmy Haney made his fourth lifetime donation at his school’s April 13 blood drive, sponsored by the DECA club. He’s working on an idea that combines his love of music and donating.

“I actually have kind of a fear of needles,” said Haney. “But I do it as a ‘Good Samaritan’ thing to do. I actually look at it like voting. It’s a civic duty thing to do.”

Applications must be postmarked by April 20. Mail applications to: Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402, Attn. Education Specialist/Lead The Way. Examples of winning campaigns and the 2018 scholarship application are available at www.GivingBlood.org and at your high school. For more information contact Cristina Pickle at BloodEducation@GivingBlood.org.