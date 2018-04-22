Popular spoken word artist coming to Xenia

XENIA — Spoken word artist Hosanna Wong is bringing her Something New Tour to Xenia.

World renowned for her inspirational words, Wong, who performs as Hosanna Poetry, will appear 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Coffee Hub Xenia, 81 E. Main St.

Based in Los Angeles with her husband, Guy, Wong speaks and performs at churches, conferences, camps, retreats, prisons, recovery ministries, and other outreaches through the country. She is known to share the gospel through vividly raw and powerful stories and refreshingly accessible applications.

“She’s especially effective speaking to people struggling with addiction or abuse, it seemed like a perfect fit,” said Coffee Hub Xenia owner Cynthia “Cymp” Stemple. “And she’s very talented. She’s spoken on some pretty large stages.”

Wong has released two spoken word albums, and is the author of “I Have a New Name” and “Superadded.”

Known in her early years as a traveling, nomadic, missionary artist living out of a suitcase, Wong found home in corners all over the world, and community in the global family of God.

Her personal experiences on the streets, and on the road, have shaped her writings and equipped her ministry. When not on the road, she can be found writing, recording, and producing with her team, and serving with various local churches and ministries alongside her worship pastor husband.

There is no charge to attend the event nor is there any requirement to purchase any coffee or pastries.

“Even if I never sold anymore coffee to people who came and they benefited from that evening, it would be worth having her here,” Stemple said.