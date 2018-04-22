Red Cross holding blood drive

XENIA — The Red Cross is holding a blood drive 1-7 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Xenia Church of Christ.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, but for the past four years, new Red Cross donors have been declining by approximately 80,000 each year, according to a release. As the blood donor base shrinks, more blood donors are needed now to fill the gaps. This is not just a Red Cross trend, but a nationwide issue for all blood collection organizations.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, and currently Red Cross blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations come in. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to help save their lives.