Xenia Police Reports

April 5

12:31 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 30 block of South Detroit Street.

1:00 a.m. — Suspicious Person 5 block of Park Drive.

1:20 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1200 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

2:31 a.m. — Drug Activity 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

2:38 a.m. — Theft 300 block of West Main Street.

2:47 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 1600 block of Arapaho Drive.

6:56 a.m. — Theft 200 block of Pleasant Street.

7:26 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

7:52 a.m. — Theft 200 block of Pleasant Street.

8:41 a.m. — Theft 90 block of East Harbine Avenue.

9:13 a.m. — Alarm at a Holdup/Panic 600 block of Georgia Drive.

10:41 a.m. — Neighbor Problem 800 block of Tomahawk Trail.

10:58 a.m. — Intoxicated Subject 400 block of West Main Street.

11:20 a.m. — Theft 1 block of West Second Street.

11:38 a.m. — Mental 400 block of West Market Street.

11:53 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 100 block of Hill Street.

12:24 p.m. — Theft 200 block of Center Street.

12:56 p.m. — Theft 1900 block of West Park Square.

1:07 p.m. — Theft 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

2:16 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 1 block of West Second Street.

3:44 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 3 block of West Second Street.

3:45 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 100 block of Miami Avenue.

4:57 p.m. — Crash with Unknown Injuries Dayton Avenue and Richard Drive.

5:18 p.m. — Harassment 200 block of Sheelin Road.

5:26 p.m. — Criminal Damaging 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

5:27 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 700 block of Trumbull Street.

5:54 p.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of West Main Street.

6:01 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 15 block of Reid Avenue.

7:12 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 50 block of West Harbine Avenue.

7:16 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint East Church Street and Edison Boulevard.

7:54 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 6 block of West Second Street.

8:26 p.m. — Parking Violation 800 block of Lexington Avenue.

8:34 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 400 block of East Second Street.

9:35 p.m. — Suspicious Person 200 block of California Street.

9:43 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 500 block of Newport Road.

10:33 p.m. — Suspicious Person 80 block of Xenia Towne Square.

11:26 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle Colorado Drive and Bellbrook Avenue.

11:33 p.m. — Noise Complaint 200 block of Charles Street.