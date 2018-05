WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will celebrate its annual graduation this weekend.

Festivities kick 5 p.m. Friday, May 4 with baccalaureate inside the university’s Alumni Multiplex.

The Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., is the featured speaker.

Commencement begins 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5 inside the Alumni Multiplex. Noted civil rights attorney and advocate Benjamin L. Crump, will deliver the keynote address.