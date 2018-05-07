Plants, pancake event to raise money to beautify

JAMESTOWN — Shawnee Hills Garden Club invites all Greene County residents to attend their annual Mother’s Day plant sale and pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 12 in the Max Powers Community Building, 4153 Beach Trail at Shawnee Lake.

Attendees can treat mothers to breakfast and then shop for Mother’s Day gifts and a wide variety of healthy plants for yards and gardens. Breakfast will be available that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, juice, and coffee: $6 per adult, $3 for ages 3 to 12 and children under age 3 are free.

The event will include many hanging baskets, perennials, colorful annuals, herbs, vegetable plants and more. Proceeds from the sale will be used for beautifying the lake community. For more detailed info call 937-371-7252.