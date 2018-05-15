BMS science students become teachers

BELLBROOK — Members of the eighth grade Kids ‘n Science club at Bellbrook Middle School recently took on the role of teacher.

Members taught the owl pellet lesson to all second grade classes at Stephen Bell Elementary.

Owl pellets are masses of fur and bones that the owl has coughed up. In this lesson, the second grade students were able to separate the bones from the fur and feathers, and identify the skeletal structures. In addition, the students received a great lesson in the food web.

Comments like “This is so cool,” and “Look at how many skulls I found,” are common from the second graders, according to science teacher Cathy St. Pierre.

The owl pellett lesson was just part of what has been a busy year.

The members had a booth of science experiments at the Spirited Affair in the fall to benefit Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation, and they also enjoyed the field trip to the Boonshoft Museum and the planetarium show. In addition, they were able to participate in the “Hidden Figures” movie and presentation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base earlier this year