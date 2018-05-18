City hosting ‘Council Chat’

XENIA — The City of Xenia is giving residents a new way reach out to its leaders.

Members of Xenia City Council will “Council Chat,” an open house-type event, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 at the Coffee Hub, 81 E. Main St.

The chat is intended to be a “meet and greet” opportunity to offer additional ways for council members and key City of Xenia staff to interact and speak with citizens outside of formal meetings and without set discussion topics.

“Council Chat is a means for the Xenia City Council and key staff members to stay tuned to the needs and expectations of citizens in a more relaxed environment,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “There is no set agenda, and folks may come and go and simply meet City of Xenia leaders up close and in person.”

For more information on the event, call 937-376-7232 or visit explorexenia.com.