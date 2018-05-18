Rotary continues support of senior center

XENIA — The Xenia Rotary Club continued its decades-long support of the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Centers with a $3,000 donation this year.

For 29 years the club has helped the senior center’s Home-Delivered Meals Program, which provides hot, delicious meals to home-bound individuals who cannot cook for themselves or go out to eat. In most cases, these are individuals who have little to no support system and without these meals would not be able to stay in their own homes.

“Without the support of the Rotarians and other individuals like them, we would not be able to provide the services we do to the seniors in our community,” said Executive Director Judy Baker.

The center prepares, packages and delivers close to 30,000 meals each year in Xenia and the surrounding area. Many of the individuals who receive the meals are not able to pay for them and no one is turned away for inability to pay. The Rotary Club of Xenia helps make the meals possible through a special grant.

In addition to home-delivered meals, the senior center provides transportation services, homemaking services and other outreach and support services to the aging. For more information, call 937-376-4353.