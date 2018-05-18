Great people, learning environments, community

As the school year comes to a close and I reflect on my first school year as Superintendent, I am excited about the future. Here’s why: We have great people who are committed to providing our students with the best educational experience possible. I see it when teachers stay late to grade papers or to tutor a student. I see it when our clerical staff goes the extra mile to help a new family register into one of our schools. I see it when community members call and want to volunteer by reading and helping out in our classrooms. Whatever the circumstance or situation, people are our most important resource.

We have great learning environments where we are providing some innovative and high quality opportunities for our students across all of our schools. Our XTAR program for gifted learners is one of the best around. Students are challenged and exposed to a variety of enrichment options that extend and deepen their learning opportunities within and outside the school setting. Additionally, we offer a number of advanced placement, university/college level, and elective course offerings for all students to meet their academic and career interests.

We have a great community of supporters who recognize that the work of educating students can’t be done alone but by many who care and want the best for our students — we would like to thank all of the supporters who come into our classrooms and work with our students as well as those who provide support by cheering us on from the sidelines.

Additionally, this past February we enlisted the assistance of SHP Leading Design firm to perform a facilities assessment of our district buildings to determine how we can keep our buildings up to date, now and into the future. Based on SHP’s assessment there is an immediate need to involve the community to create a plan that moves XCS forward, while providing safe, warm and dry facilities for our students. The need for a renewed approach to master facilities planning for our school system, created and driven by the community stakeholders, is critically important in the coming months.

We are excited about the upcoming school year. We will continue to engage our community on what they want to see for the future of education here in Xenia by holding listening sessions, engaging in online thought exchanges, surveys, and everyday conversations at a Friday night XHS football game or while we enjoy food at Nick’s.

Again, I would like to thank everyone for a great year and have an enjoyable summer break.

By Dr. Gabe Lofton

Dr. Gabe Lofton is superintendent of Xenia Community Schools.

