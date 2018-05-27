Praying with the mayor

Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett delivers the keynote address during the Christian Men’s Fellowship Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Sharrett has been serving as coroner since being elected in 1996.

Jim Kennedy, Ed Marrinan, and Joe Kennedy enjoy breakfast during the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Submitted photos

The Christian Men’s Fellowship held its Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast May 25 at the Xenia Community Center. Pictured, Mayor Sarah Mays welcomes the crowd of more than 200. The event also featured prayer time from the Rev. Barb Schnecker, pastor of Faith Community UMC; Lt. General Loren Reno from Cedarville University; and the Rev. Ron Swiger from Greene Memorial Hospital.