Greeneview students head to state fair

JAMESTOWN — Students from Greeneview High School are in Columbus warming up their voices for the Ohio State Fair.

The 11 teens from the Jamestown area are part of the 2015 All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, which performs regularly throughout the fair, Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 9. Some of the teens received a police escort out of town Thursday afternoon. The choir performed that evening for parents.

Jamestown Council President Jeff Tudor and former choir member Mark Ferrell showed up to thank the students for representing Jamestown.

The 2014 choir held its reunion in Jamestown in March.

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.

