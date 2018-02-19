SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman 1st Class David A. Eiker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Eiker is the son of Robin Lisi of Manchester, N.J. He graduated in 2011 from Cedarville University.