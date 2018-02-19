Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Rent-A-Sugar Bucket

Maple sugaring excitement begins with the sound of sap dropping into a bucket. Families can experience life in the sugar camp at Narrows now through Friday, Feb. 16. Participants can learn how to identify a maple tree, take turns using a brace and bit, tap in a spile and hang their own family bucket on the tree. Families are welcome to check their bucket throughout the season. Families who rent a bucket will receive a free pancake breakfast for up to four people. To rent a bucket, contact Cris Barnett at 937-562-6474 or email cbarnett@co.greene.oh.us For more information call 937-562-6474. Cost is $50 per bucket.

School days – maple sugaring

Programs last 90 minutes each. Students should be dressed for weather. Program dates and times can be scheduled with the Chief Naturalist by calling 937-562-6474 or by email at cbarnett@co.greene.oh.us. These tours will be ongoing until Friday, Feb. 16 at Narrows, Sperling Lane Entrance. Cost is $4 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

Beginning Beekeeping

During this six-week class beginning 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at Greene County Media Room, participants will learn everything from equipment (what is needed and what is not), setting up hives, bee pests, products of the hive and much more. Interested class participants will have the opportunity to order equipment from Kelley Bee Supplies. Placing a group order will result in significant savings. Thursday, March 15 is the snow date. Pre-registration was required by Jan. 29. Cost is $50 for residents and $60 for non-residents.

Project Feeder Watch

Participants can sit back and watch the birds that feed at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center’s bird feeders 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 while helping to collect important wildlife data. Bird populations can tell people a lot about the climate and habitat changes. Help the naturalist track the number of birds and species that come to feeders. After each feeder watch a short program will follow — including making a bird feeder, learning about bird songs, or other bird-related topics.

Insects in Winter

This hands-on indoor and outdoor presentation 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Narrows will cover ways that insects get through winter. See real-life examples of galls cocoons, egg cases and even insects that are active in winter.

Volunteer Training

There are so many different types of seeds – smooth, flat, those with hooks and those that have parachutes. This hands-on program 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 26 at Narrows will try to explain plant mysteries.

Trails welcome all

Whether a cyclist, walker or even horseback rider, the Little Miami Scenic Trail between Xenia and Yellow Springs offers scenic vistas overlooking several creeks as well as the restored and historic Hyde Road Bridge. This trail is one of five trails in Greene County managed by GCP&T and is part of the nation’s largest network of paved trails. For more information on the trail network or to receive a free regional trail map, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District holds its monthly meetings 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at GCP&T agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, Chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, Vice-Chairman; and Jonathan Dobney, Commissioner.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2017 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.