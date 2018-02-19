Entertainment Digest

Best Chili in the Creek

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Lions’ Best Chili in the Creek will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road.

Tickets are $7 includes chili, sides, dessert and drink and $3 for ages 6-12. Enter your chili for cash prizes, $10 (includes 1 ticket for entrant). For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org/events/details/beavercreek-lions-best-chili-in-the-creek-12775.

Winter Bourbon Bash

XENIA — The Winter Bourbon Bash 5-9 p.m. (VIPs) and 6-9 p.m. (general admission) Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road.

VIP ticket includes special single barrel tastings, guest speakers, and a swag bag. General Admission ticket include bourbon tastings, craft beers, guest speakers, silent auctions, and raffles. All proceeds benefit the Greene County Agriculture society. For more information visit www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com/extra-events.

Dayton Auto Show

DAYTON — The Dayton Auto Show is back in town Thursday, Feb. 22-Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 East Fifth St. Public show times include: 12-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22-Friday, Feb. 23; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Adult tickets are $8 at box office, $6 online. Seniors and students are $6 at box office. Children (9 and under) free. Military free admission Thursday and Friday. Enjoy some fun for the whole family. For more information visit www.daytonautoshow.com/.

Rowdy Gras

FAIRBORN — A New Orleans-style Monte Carlo evening is coming to the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Your ticket to Rowdy Gras gets you $25,000 in playing chips, plenty of New Orleans-style food to snack on throughout the evening, and 2 drink tickets. Your winnings will be converted into raffle tickets at the end of the night for your chance to win prizes. Early registration is $20 per person and ends Feb. 16. The price after Feb. 16 is $25 per person. Online registration closes on Feb. 22. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org/events/details/rowdy-gras-at-wsu-12743

Old Town Trade Faire

XENIA — The Old Town Trade Faire 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road. This event will feature dealers and demonstrators dressed in pre 1890’s clothing. Tickets are $4 for adults and children under 12 are free.

Sugar Shack Tour

YELLOW SPRINGS — If you’ve ever wondered how sap becomes maple syrup join Tecumseh Land Trust 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Flying Mouse Farms for a tour of their sugar shack and farm operation. Sap flow is weather dependent however this event will occur regardless of sap flow.

Dress appropriately for the weather and plan on muddy conditions. Parking is available at the TLT office, 4633 US 68 N. For those needing assistance, limited parking is available at the farm 100 E. Fairfield Pk. Walking or biking is encouraged. For more information visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/event/sugar-shack-tour-2/.

Swan Lake

DAYTON — Dayton Ballet will present Swan Lake 8 p.m. Friday, March 9 to Saturday, March 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 11. For the first time ever, this full-length masterpiece will be performed on the Mead stage of the Schuster Center to live music performed by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. To purchase tickets call the box office at 888-228-3630. For more information visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.

Professional Bull Riders

FAIRBORN — The Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

This tour is the top expansion series of the PBR, featuring some of the best athletes of the sport going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The PBR will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects, and edge of your seat excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding. Tickets range from $18-$103. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/professional-bull-riders-real-time-pain-relief-velocity-tour.

WWE Live

FAIRBORN — WWE Live: Road to Wrestlemania will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

See your favorite WWE Smackdown Superstars including WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2 on 1 Handicap Match for the WWE Championship and United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal. Tickets range from $18-$108. VIP parking passes are available for $20. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/wwe-live-road-wrestlemania.

Alan Jackson

FAIRBORN — Alan Jackson will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

The tour will find the country icon performing hits that gained him legions of longtime fans. Tickets range from $39.99-$129.99. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/alan-jacksons-honky-tonk-highway-tour.

Go, dog. Go! sensory friendly

DAYTON — Go dog. Go! Sensory event will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18 at Victoria Theater. It is specifically designed for children with an autism spectrum disorder, other sensory processing diagnoses, and other special needs.

Expect a reduction of loud or jarring sounds, the absence of flashing or strobe lighting on stage, modification of house lights during the performance, and a judgment-free environment where all patrons can feel free to vocalize or move around the theatre if they need to. The show is full of surprises, color, clowning, vaudeville, singing/barking, and of course, six lovable dogs. For more information visit https://victoriatheatre.com/shows/series/family/.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

FAIRBORN — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All Tour will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out crowds around the world. Tickets range from $28-$48. WSU Faculty, Staff, and Students can purchase discounted tickets in person at the Nutter Center Box Office by showing their Wright1 Card.

A $10 discount per ticket on up to two tickets maximum will be honored for each Wright1 Card holder. This discount is not available the day of the show. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/gabriel-fluffy-iglesias-one-show-fits-all-tour

WSU Workshop

DAYTON — Register now for Wright State University’s seventh annual Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series, 7:45-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29 at Wright State University Nutter Center, Berry Room, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway. Cost is $30 until Feb. 28, $35 Mar. 1-29, and $10 for students. Hot breakfast is included. This year’s topic is What’s Your Story? How To Use Storytelling To Lead Strategic Change.

During this event, Andy Eninger – a writer, comedian and former head of the writing program for the famed comedy theater The Second City – will share his insight on the risk of leaving people behind when vision and direction shift. For more information and to register, visit www.wright.edu/oels.

Brantley Gilbert

FAIRBORN — Brantley Gilbert: The Ones That Like Me Tour with special guests Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26.

This tour is for the fans that come year in and year out. Tickets range from $29.75-$59.75. VIP parking passes are available. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/brantley-gilbert-ones-me-tour-special-guests-aaron-lewis-and-josh-phillips.

Brit Floyd

HUBER HEIGHTS — Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show returns to the stage 8 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the Rose Music Center,6800 Executive Blvd.

Floyd will perform classic tracks from The Dark Side of the Moon alongside gems from Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell plus lots more. Tickets will range from $23.50-$50.00. For more information visit www.rosemusiccenter.com/events-tickets/event-list/event.html?event_id=114.

New members sought

KETTERING — The Kettering Senior Show Choir is currently accepting new members. The choir is all-volunteer singing four-part harmony music group that preforms at various locations throughout the greater Dayton area. Practice is 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays at the Kettering Lathrem Senior Center. The Choir performs about 40 times during the year. Auditions are not required, however, a knowledge of music would be helpful. To get more information or join call 937-435-8066.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” every Friday at 7 p.m., 2776 Centre Drive. See fun, energetic hosts for some great games, fantastic prizes and challenging trivia.

Second Street Market

DAYTON — The Second Street Market is alive with local growers, bakers, culinary specialists, artisans, people and activity during market hours. Located at 600 E. Second St., the market is open year-round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday. An outdoor farmer’s market will take place June through October. Find local produce, unique handmade items, wine, chocolates, pastries, freshly baked breads, pies and more.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

