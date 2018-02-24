Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of January. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Tween Titles Book Club for ages 9-11, 4:30-5:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

Tween Library Putt Putt for ages 8-11, 6:30-7:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Are you up for a challenge? If so, then join us for a game of golf in the library. Registration required.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Bring a project and rop in to crochet or knit.

Exploding Kittens Tournament, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Think you have what it takes to be the alpha cat, or will you be defeated and leave with the cone of shame?

Second Grade Book Club for grade 2, 4:30-5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. We will have fun with books and activities to support reading.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 11-11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. This is a fun morning of stories, music, and crafts.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Thieves Oil Soap for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Thieves Oil dates back to the bubonic plague. We use this five essential oil blend to make a soap with possible benefits to cleanse, calm, and soothe your body and soul. Please wear old clothes with regular shoes. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

Story Time for ages 0-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Stories, finger-plays, and other activities.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Book Discussion Group for adults, 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Join this casual and interesting book discussion group as we discuss February’s selection, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert.

Fightback: Introductory Self-Defense for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. A license instructor will teach moves using natural body movement to counter attacks in any situation. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Story and Playtime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Listen to a story and enjoy the toy area set up for children and parents to play and read books together.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Narnia and Beyond Adventurers Club for age 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Book 5: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Have a snack, hear a chapter read aloud, and enjoy an activity based on the adventure.

Community Read: Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. In support of the Dementia Friendly Yellow Springs project, the library is hosting a book discussion on Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia by Gerda Saunders. The discussion will be facilitated by the Executive Director of the Greene County Council on Aging, Karen Puterbaugh.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 Songs, simple stories, and rhymes to enjoy with your little one. Ms. Janet presents a short, interactive program followed by open playtime.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.