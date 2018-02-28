Resonant Sciences receives EDIP grant

XENIA — The Greene County Department of Development and the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation awarded an Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP) grant to Resonant Sciences, a local defense technology firm.

Located in Greene County, Resonant Sciences is a research and development firm focused on developing and transitioning innovative technologies and solutions to developmental and operational platforms. Its areas of expertise include FSS radome and antenna design and fabrication, custom electronic solutions, and RF measurements of materials, antennas, radomes, and subsystems.

Max McConnell and Paul Newman Jr. of Greene County Development recently met with Resonant Sciences President J. Micah North and Vice President Ron Miller in Resonant’s Antenna and Radome Measurement Chamber, awarding the firm $100,000 to purchase equipment that will allow it to accept more specialized contracts.

The EDIP program, designed to promote the expansion of businesses in Greene County with one-time, project-specific grants, has awarded over $600,000 to local businesses since 2015. The program is a competitive grant cycle, with two rounds of consideration each year.

Greene County businesses with a proven track record and an expansion plan are invited to submit proposals for the next round beginning in March. More information about the EIDP program, restrictions, and a sample application can be found on the Greene County Department of Development’s website at greenecountydod.org.