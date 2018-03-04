Library plans February events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of January at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Stories and fun.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and fun.

Teen Maker Tuesday: Shrinky Dinks for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Join us on the fourth Tuesday of every month to make something. This month, we will make Shrinky Dinks.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.