Webb graduates from basic military training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman Holden T. Webb graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Webb is the son of Mark and Virginia Webb of Xenia. He is also the brother of Dylan Webb. The airman is a 2017 graduate of Clinton Massie High School.